SushiSwap Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $8.15 or 0.00013857 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $295.04 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00235985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089843 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 237,633,242 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

