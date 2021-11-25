Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.810-$2.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.09 billion-$29.09 billion.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $181.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $225.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

