SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,047,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $740.45. 233,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $696.85 and a 200 day moving average of $614.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $337.83 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

