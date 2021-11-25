Swerve (SWRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00241764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089165 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,821,456 coins and its circulating supply is 15,639,973 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

