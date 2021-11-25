Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.77

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.77 and traded as low as $9.36. Sylogist shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.