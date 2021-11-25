Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.40

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and traded as high as $35.43. Symrise shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 31,711 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYIEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Symrise from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

