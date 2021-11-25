Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,383,000 after purchasing an additional 70,011 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $349.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.40 and a fifty-two week high of $361.22.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.67.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

