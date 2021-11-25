Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450,371 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.44% of Synovus Financial worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,730. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.