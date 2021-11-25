Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $513.79

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 513.79 ($6.71) and traded as high as GBX 517 ($6.75). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 493.80 ($6.45), with a volume of 367,471 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 492.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 513.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

