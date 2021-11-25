Syquant Capital Sas Invests $9.56 Million in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 475,292 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,000. Covanta makes up 5.8% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.36% of Covanta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Covanta by 136.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth approximately $27,889,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Covanta during the second quarter worth $17,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Covanta by 938.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 568,550 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 545,965 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

