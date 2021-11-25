Tadpole Finance (TAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,504.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.42 or 0.00017638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $18,504.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.21 or 0.07568405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,030.70 or 0.99965749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

