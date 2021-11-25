Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 2.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.30% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $53,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

TTWO stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.31. 857,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,102. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

