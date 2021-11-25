Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Talon International shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 17,118 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

