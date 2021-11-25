Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNEYF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

