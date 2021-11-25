Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 2.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Target worth $73,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.76. 3,051,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,392. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

