Tellor (TRB) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $119.20 million and approximately $27.18 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.05 or 0.00098487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00237054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00089927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012387 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,139,281 coins and its circulating supply is 2,053,498 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

