Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.22.

Shares of TDC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 701,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. Teradata has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

