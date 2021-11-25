Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

TDC traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $45.01. 701,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

