Terra (LUNA) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion and $775.27 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $41.82 or 0.00071396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 874,931,043 coins and its circulating supply is 398,144,638 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

