Terracoin Hits Market Cap of $507,112.23 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Terracoin has a market cap of $507,112.23 and approximately $686.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,822.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $617.23 or 0.01049311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00272328 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

