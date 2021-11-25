TerraKRW Reaches Market Cap of $36.11 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $36.11 million and $77,001.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00094846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.39 or 0.07607211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,821.74 or 0.99805988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 41,625,318,772 coins and its circulating supply is 41,624,589,663 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

