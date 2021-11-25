Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.44

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.44 and last traded at $78.40, with a volume of 323492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Terreno Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.