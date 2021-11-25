Tether Gold Hits Market Cap of $190.22 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,802.16 or 0.03048964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $190.22 million and $943,928.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00236213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00089716 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

