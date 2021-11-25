Tether Market Cap Hits $72.64 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Tether has a market cap of $72.64 billion and $92.82 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.98 or 0.07619722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,594.64 or 0.99415925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022231 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 76,351,995,266 coins and its circulating supply is 72,550,043,702 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

