Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $81,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.60. 6,494,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.20 and a 200 day moving average of $190.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

