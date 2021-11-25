The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 66.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $148.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.79. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

