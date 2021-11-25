The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.