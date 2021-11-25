The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $210.60. 5,437,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,375,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

