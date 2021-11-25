The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) to Neutral

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FSPKF stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $26.46.
