The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) to Neutral

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FSPKF stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

