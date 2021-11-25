The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Position Lowered by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 207,841 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after buying an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

