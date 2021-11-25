The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

PG traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,665,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

