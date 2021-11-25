The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 570 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 708.33 ($9.25).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 780.80 ($10.20) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 810.80 ($10.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 736.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

