The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $328.02. 737,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $340.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.52 and its 200 day moving average is $294.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

