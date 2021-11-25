The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.66% of Simply Good Foods worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth $224,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.04. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

