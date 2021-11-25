The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $274,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $204,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 17.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Shares of SO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.10. 2,793,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.