The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $151.34. 14,123,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,012,573. The firm has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.29 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

