THEKEY Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $6.34 million and $156,668.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

