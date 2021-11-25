Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $51.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00219704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.70 or 0.00735955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00079117 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

