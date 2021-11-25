Thore Cash (TCH) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $24,905.47 and $192,497.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.00380890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

