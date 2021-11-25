Thorstarter (XRUNE) Market Cap Hits $31.39 Million

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $31.39 million and $6.62 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00066568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00072653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00093849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.58 or 0.07614264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,025.78 or 1.00352844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

