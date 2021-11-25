ThreeFold Price Reaches $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $35,407.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066891 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00203553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00073240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.69 or 0.00750372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About ThreeFold

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.