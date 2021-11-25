Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 6,971 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Triumph Group worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 443,898 shares during the period. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.93. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

