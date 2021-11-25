Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $148.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $152.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.22.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

