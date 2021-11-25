Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.16 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $433.72 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.37.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

