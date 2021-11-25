Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

