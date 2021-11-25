Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 87,408 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

