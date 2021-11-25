Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,639 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in V.F. were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in V.F. by 55.7% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 37.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $1,444,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

NYSE VFC opened at $75.60 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

