Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 154,010 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 154,010 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Tenneco worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tenneco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tenneco by 87.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 75,482 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tenneco by 216,988.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 44.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 208,913 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The company has a market cap of $973.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

