Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 234,779 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234,779 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $510.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 3.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

