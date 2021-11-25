Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 26,200 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Redfin were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $134,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,108. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

